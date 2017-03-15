Oprah Returns to the Screen in the Trailer for The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

It’s been nearly a year since HBO announced Oprah Winfrey would star in their adaptation of The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, and on Wednesday, the network released a trailer giving a first look at Winfrey’s performance. The film is an adaptation of Rebecca Skloot’s 2010 non-fiction book about Lacks, a black woman whose cells have been used in medical research since her death from cervical cancer in 1951, initially without the knowledge or consent of her family. Theater director George C. Wolfe is directing, while Winfrey executive produces along with Six Feet Under’s Alan Ball. Lacks’ cell line, the first human tissue to replicate outside of the body indefinitely, played a crucial role in many of the medical breakthroughs of the 20th century, from the polio vaccine to AIDS drugs.