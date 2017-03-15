Aziz Ansari Goes Italian in the Trailer for Master of None Season 2

Netflix has confirmed a premiere date for the second season of its acclaimed Master of None. Aziz Ansari’s breakout half-hour series, which won an Emmy last year for writing and was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, will return on May 12, just in the knick of time for eligibility at this year’s Emmys. It’s returning after a long 18-month break, having debuted back in November 2015.

The new teaser for Season 2 is very light on information, but it does end speculation on one particular detail: Master of None is headed to Rome. Of course, Ansari and collaborator Eric Wareheim had created a video early last year out of their travails in the city, complete with wine-glugging and pasta-stuffing, infamously scored to Kanye West’s “Famous.” The purpose of the stunt—aside from turning out to be the perfect companion video to Yeezy’s controversial song—was never clarified, only fueling speculation that at least part of Master of None would be taking place outside of the United States. Now, we know for sure. Let’s just hope that Dev has half as much fun in Rome as Ansari and Wareheim appeared to have last year.