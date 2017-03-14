Dave Chappelle Makes a Triumphant Stand-Up Return in the Trailer for His New Netflix Special

“I’ve been gone for a very long time,” Dave Chappelle says to open the trailer for his upcoming Netflix special. “Surprise—it’s me.”

Netflix is gearing up for the legendary stand-up comic’s first concert special in over a decade. Dave Chapelle: Two Cities, One Event features back-to-back sets filmed in Austin, Texas and Los Angeles, California, filmed over the last few years. They appear to be showcasing a rousing return to form. The new trailer for the special teases Chappelle’s command of the stage and the crowd, aptly soundtracked to A Tribe Called Quest’s terrific political anthem “We the People.”

