Kal Penn Reveals Just How Racist Hollywood Can Get

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

What types of roles did a funny, up-and-coming Indian-American actor get offered 10 or so years ago? In a blistering, illuminating series of tweets, Kal Penn posted screenshots of various scripts that he’d received in the early years of his career, providing a sad but hardly surprising answer to the question. And despite producing around a dozen examples, Penn wrapped up his posts on Tuesday by adding, “There are too many in this stack to tweet.”

Penn exposed exposed programs ranging from Sabrina the Teenage Witch to “some shitty MTV show” to King of Queens (which he “used to love”—until he had the chance to audition for it). The script excerpts he has provided cover familiar, racist terrain: descriptions of “funny” extreme Indian accents, “humorous” mix-ups over how to pronounce Indian names, and characters who speak in a language that’s “peppered with Indian cultural references.” Penn captioned the scripts by recounting fights over accents—“Can you make his accent a little more AUTHENTIC?”—and general stereotyping.

Advertisement



Penn’s tweets serve as a sobering reminder of where the state of pop culture representation was not too long ago—and, more hopefully, give an indication of how we’ve progressed, slowly but steadily, in the years since. Pakistani actor Kumail Nanjiani, for one, saw Penn’s tweets as a blast from that unfortunate past. “I remember seeing these kinds of things when I was starting,” he tweeted in response. “We still have a long way to go but we have come so very far.”

Safe to say that these two actors probably aren’t the only ones with such dispiriting past experiences in Hollywood.

Found a bunch of old scripts from some of my first years trying to be an actor. pic.twitter.com/GydOwlUKGW — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Jeez I remember this one! They were awful. "Can you make his accent a little more AUTHENTIC?" That usually meant they wanted Apu pic.twitter.com/3F5XRORO3n — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

This was a pilot called The Stones. Tried to convince them to let me speak without an accent & make it funny on the merits (was told no) 😂 pic.twitter.com/SuUVYT7rip — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Ha! In this audition for Smart Guy, they didn't even give the character a name! pic.twitter.com/z2D8E5rx8J — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Oh wait yes they did pic.twitter.com/xwB3qIoXoF — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Friggin King of Queens man! I used to love that show until I got to audition for it lol pic.twitter.com/2BYu0nnd57 — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

I do not remember this audition except that it was for some shitty MTV show and the big joke was an accent and too much cologne 🙄😂 pic.twitter.com/7HZbhQCkaB — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Whoa I remember this! This was one of my first commercials. The makeup people would use Vaseline to get the sweaty unwashed look going pic.twitter.com/X7z4EI4drQ — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

This was for some project called The Marriage Clause I guess. pic.twitter.com/0yKjepAHqy — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Sabrina the Teenage Witch! Man. We got INTO it about why he had to have an accent. I'm laughing about it now but they were such dicks 😂 pic.twitter.com/kXdHjVsqvT — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

There are too many in this stack to tweet, I'll be here all day. That said, there were also some wonderful 1st audition & work experiences! — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017