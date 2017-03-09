Bill Murray and Paul Shaffer Are Extremely Happy in this Video for “Happy Street”

Paul Shaffer and The World’s Most Dangerous Band have a new album coming out on March 17, and by way of a preview, they’ve released a video for “Happy Street,” a song featuring Bill Murray. Animated by Jay Marks, the video features a cartoon Murray and Shaffer walking down an extremely happy street—perhaps the very one mentioned in the song!

The video is loaded with Easter eggs referencing Shaffer and Murray’s work, which is to say there are about 20 references to Bill Murray films plus a TV playing The Late Show with David Letterman. But the song and video are most notable for keenly taking the tenor of our age: we’re all happy! As another critic once wrote, one feels that one is listening to a thought-tormented music, particularly when Shaffer’s top hat lid lifts to reveal another, tinier Paul Shaffer playing the piano. And the finale—the happiest parade since Christ visited Brussels in 1889—may be just what you need after another long, happy day in our happy, happy country.