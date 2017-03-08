Kate McKinnon, Ilana Glazer, and Scarlett Johansson Are Enough to Make This Rough Night Trailer a Must Watch

Columbia Pictures has launched the red-band trailer for Rough Night, the upcoming star-studded comedy about five friends reuniting in a Miami beachhouse for a bachelorette party. As this tease indicates, things quickly go awry for the group, leading to much scrambling (not to mention drinking, drug-taking, and swearing).

It’s fitting that we’re getting our first look at the movie, directed by Broad City’s Lucia Aniello, on International Women’s Day. These two minutes alone showcase the immense and unique talents of Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, Scarlett Johansson, Zoë Kravitz, and Kate McKinnon (showing off an Australian accent), who make up the main cast and seem to be meshing perfectly. The movie appears similar in structure to Leslye Headland’s Bachelorette, among others, but that’s certainly not a bad thing. The appeal here is simple but strong: Getting five very funny actresses together, and letting them run wild. Count us in.