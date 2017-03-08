The Geostorm Teaser Trailer Is a Perfect Storm of Republican Values

Warner Bros.

Disaster movies have been a mostly-conservative genre at least since Armageddon, in which Bruce Willis agrees to fly in a NASA-funded mission to save the planet—after Shanghai is completely leveled—on the condition that he never be taxed for any future collective planet-saving efforts. Judging from its teaser trailer, Geostorm is going to hit the same jingoistic sweet spot, promising the pleasant spectacle of millions of people we don’t care about dying in faraway places while most of the A-listers (in this case, Gerard Butler, Abbie Cornish, and Ed Harris) make it to the last reel.

In fact, the Geostorm teaser hits so many themes that are central to the right-wing it could easily be recut for Trump’s 2020 run. It whiplashes between close ups of white women in peril and wide shots of destruction raining down from the sky on thousands of faceless brown people. There’s a UN peacekeeping force patrolling a Middle Eastern market filled with snap-frozen corpses to remind us that the UN is useless and the Middle East is even weirder than you think. In a probable nod to the paranoiacs and conspiracy theorists that run the world these days, the entire film is premised on a global system of satellites dumping chemicals into the clouds to control the weather. (There’s even a shot of an airliner falling from the sky covered in ice—jet fuel couldn’t melt it.) Finally, there’s the obligatory joyless cover of a beloved song, in this case, “What a Wonderful World.” That last part isn’t really political: it just sucks.

Advertisement

