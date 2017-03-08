The Creators of The Americans Learn That the Russians Really Are Targeting America

Patrick Harbron, FX

Each week on Slate's Americans Podcast, June Thomas sits down with the creators, cast, and crew of The Americans as they reveal behind-the-scenes details about the making of the FX drama's fifth season.

In the season opener, “Amber Waves of Grain,” showrunners Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg discuss Philip and Elizabeth’s new identities as Brad and Dee Eckert; their new “son,” Tuan; and the challenges of writing a penultimate season. She then chats with various members of the crew to learn how they contributed to the spectacular 12-minute scene that ended the episode.

Advertisement



Note: This podcast contains spoilers and is meant to be enjoyed after you watch the episode. New episodes air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.