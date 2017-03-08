Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson has quit drugs.

Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay. I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years. It wasn't easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I'll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that's all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It's nice to be back in action ❤️

