Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson has quit drugs.

March 8 2017 12:48 AM

Pete Davidson at Comedy Central’s 2015 roast of Justin Bieber.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson announced in an Instagram post Monday that he has quit using drugs, the Los Angeles Times reports. The comedian has long been a vocal proponent of medical marijuana, but according to his post, is now “happy and sober for the first time in 8 years.”

Davidson suffers from Crohn’s disease, which he had been treating with medical marijuana, as he explained last fall in an interview with High Times. “I wouldn’t be able to do SNL if I didn’t smoke weed,” he told them. “I wouldn’t be able to do anything really.”

It’s challenging for anyone to rebuild after struggling with addiction, and must be even more so for someone like Davidson, who drew from his reputation as a marijuana user in his professional work. But the comedian is looking toward the future. “It’s nice to be back in action,” he wrote.