Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson Has Quit Drugs
Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson announced in an Instagram post Monday that he has quit using drugs, the Los Angeles Times reports. The comedian has long been a vocal proponent of medical marijuana, but according to his post, is now “happy and sober for the first time in 8 years.”
Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay. I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years. It wasn't easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I'll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that's all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It's nice to be back in action ❤️
Davidson suffers from Crohn’s disease, which he had been treating with medical marijuana, as he explained last fall in an interview with High Times. “I wouldn’t be able to do SNL if I didn’t smoke weed,” he told them. “I wouldn’t be able to do anything really.”
It’s challenging for anyone to rebuild after struggling with addiction, and must be even more so for someone like Davidson, who drew from his reputation as a marijuana user in his professional work. But the comedian is looking toward the future. “It’s nice to be back in action,” he wrote.