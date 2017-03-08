The Honest Trailer for Moana Writes More Accurate Lyrics for “How Far I’ll Go” (a.k.a. “Let It Go” 2.0)

Still taken from the video

“Are you ready for a new kind of Disney movie?” asks the Honest Trailer for Disney’s Moana. “One full of strong female characters, no forced romantic subplots, and a celebration of Polynesian culture?” Then you should probably go watch Lilo & Stitch. As Screen Junkies points out, while Moana may poke fun at Disney’s most overused tropes, it’s also totally full of them, from cutesy animal sidekicks to characters who feel awfully familiar at times.

The trailer goes on to poke fun at the movie’s soundtrack, which “people can’t stop gushing about—because the guy from Hamilton is involved, and not even the ocean gushes as hard as Hamilton fans.” (Guilty.) New lyrics to “How Far I’ll Go” point out that’s it’s kind of an off-brand “Let It Go,” while “You’re Welcome” gets a rewrite attacking Dwayne Johnson’s singing abilities—wait, what? We thought he was pretty good.

