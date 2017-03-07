Check Out This Ad from Conan for Trump’s New, Slightly Less Unconstitutional Travel Ban

 Watch Conan’s ad for Trump’s travel ban.

March 7 2017

Conan.

President Trump replaced his disastrously unconstitutional original travel ban with a slightly-less unconstitutional one on Monday, and Conan O’Brien took it upon himself to help sell it to a skeptical public. The problem with the last travel ban, Conan figures, wasn’t the overt racism or the wild-west implementation: after all, Americans love the wild west, and we’re usually pretty okay with racism. No, Trump just didn’t brand it right, a mistake this ad should help correct.

The new ban, the ad assures us, still has “everything nervous white people loved” about the old ban, but this time, it’s in a whimsical typeface on vanilla-scented paper! It’s the same time-tested approach that lets Americans feel good about everything from voter ID laws to mandatory sentencing: make a law look even a little bit race-blind and the social stigma of supporting white nationalism magically disappears. Stay tuned to the end for a tagline that works just as well for the entirety of the Trump agenda, as America just keeps getting greater and greater.