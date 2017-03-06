Welcome to Fire Island, the New Logo Series Better Known as “Gay Disneyland”

That line, spoken by self-described pot-stirrer Patrick, more or less encapsulates the premise of Logo’s upcoming Fire Island, a docuseries centered on six gay New Yorkers who room together in a Fire Island beach-house over two sunny months. The new trailer promises lots of clubbing, kissing, tanning, and drama—oh, so much steamy, snippy, scandalous drama.

For all the hints at interpersonal conflict, however—the best friends wrestling with sexual tension, the guy struggling to “break out of his shell”—there’s really only one reason to check this out: the near-constant stream of fit shirtless men dancing and bickering their way to the chills of September. Fortunately Fire Island has no problem with providing that. Cheyenne, complexly described here as an “entrepreneur and model,” really captures the series’ essence by introducing himself saying “This body’s taken a lot of work—I’m not shy to show it off.” (Brave man.) The same, certainly, could be said of Fire Island. No complaints here.