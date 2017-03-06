Ariana Grande and John Legend Reimagine the Song “Beauty and the Beast” in New Video

Ariana Grande and John Legend have taken a crack at the classic title song from Beauty and the Beast. On Sunday, Disney debuted the pair’s new music video, which beautifully reimagines the number that was originally performed in the movie by Angela Lansbury. Their take had previously been released in an audio-only version last month, and will topline the upcoming film’s soundtrack release. (“Beauty and the Beast” will be sung in the new film, meanwhile, by Emma Thompson, who’s taking over the role of Mrs. Potts from Lansbury.)