John Oliver Flew All the Way to India to Interview the “Original Woke Bae,” the Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama, as John Oliver explained on Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight, is a “sort of cross between a pope and president—or popesident, if you will. (But you shouldn’t, so please don’t.)” The current Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is the political and spiritual leader of Tibet and is devoted to preserving Buddhist culture in the region, so he's a busy guy. But he still found time to sit down with Oliver to discuss everything from his relationship with China to why he might be the last Dalai Lama ever.

Oliver dedicated his main segment of the show to the current state of Tibet, where Buddhists have faced persecution by the Chinese government for decades. The region’s fight for independence was a pet cause of celebrities in the 1990s, but the situation has since faded from the public’s attention, despite Freedom House scoring Tibet lower for political rights and civil liberties than nearly every country in the world, with only Syria performing worse. On top of everything else, the current Dalai Lama is now 81, and people are beginning to get concerned about his reincarnation plans, because the next Panchen Lama, the figure responsible for identifying the next dalai lama, was taken into Chinese custody as a child and hasn’t been seen since. Even more troubling, the government has offered up its own alternative panchen lama, one who could pick a Dalai Lama who is loyal to the Communist Party.

