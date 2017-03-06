Get Out Is Even Scarier When You’re Dating Ivanka Trump in This Brutal Funny or Die Parody

Still taken from the video

“I am the least racist person that you have ever met.” Quick, is this a line from one of the villains of Get Out, Jordan Peele’s horror-comedy in which the “monster” is racism, or an actual quote from the current president of the United States? Well, in a sharp new parody trailer from Funny or Die, it’s both!

Get Out is the story of Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), a black man who visits his white girlfriend’s family for the first time and makes some sinister discoveries, including that all of the black people in the area go missing and then turn up acting strangely. But in “Get Out (of the White House),” that girlfriend is Ivanka, that family is the Trumps, and somehow it’s all a hundred times worse.

On top of the obvious digs at the commander-in-chief, it’s more than a little scary how perfectly Ivanka, Melania, Donald Jr. and co. fit into the movie's roles of the seemingly well-intentioned white woman, her cold, reassuring mother, and her lacrosse-stick wielding brother, respectively. And this would explain a lot about what’s going on with Ben Carson, if we’re being honest.

Even Peele approves: