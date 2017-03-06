You Might Not Even Recognize a Transformed Ewan McGregor in This Teaser for Fargo Season 3

Ewan McGregor has two roles on the upcoming season of Fargo. He not only plays Emmit, the “Parking Lot King of Minnesota,” which is apparently a great thing to be, but also Emmit’s brother Ray, a “balding, potbellied” parole officer who, it seems, envies his brother’s success in the world of pavement royalty. A new teaser for the show finally gives us our first look at one of McGregor’s characters, and it’s not the Asphalt Emperor, that’s for sure: McGregor’s transformation here is nothing short of remarkable, with stringy, receding hair, a paunch, and a mustache. All that’s missing? A Minnesota accent to match, which we’re sure we’ll be hearing before too long.