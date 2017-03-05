Saturday Night Live’s Chuckie Chocolate Sketch Proves the Universe is Fundamentally Unfair

You don’t have to look at humanity’s entire record of plunder and ruination to know that there’s no justice in the world. You just have to know that David S. Pumpkins became a viral hit, and, if Twitter is any indication, “Chuckie Chocolate the Chocolate Man,” which debuted on this week’s Saturday Night Live, will almost certainly not. Maybe it’s the fact that Tom Hanks is Tom Hanks and Beck Bennett isn’t. Maybe it’s the fact that no matter how committed Bennett is to the character of Chuckie Chocolate, Chuckie Chocolate himself is kind of half-assing it. He’s not even sure if his name is Chuckie Chocolate or Jackie Chocolate or Tommy Chocolate or Steve. The only thing he’s sure of is that everything that happened last week—the gun, the sexual harassment, the firing—was a mistake, but showing up at the office disguised as a 19th century candy salesman will surely set everything right. And if not, he’s going to pee his pants.