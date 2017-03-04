The Deadpool 2 Teaser Has a Bare-Assed Ryan Reynolds and a Book Report About Hemingway

Here at Slate Laboratories, we’ve been hard at work trying to create a synthetic form of journalism in which all the useful information is contained in the headline, and we think we’ve finally done it. Our scientists carefully extracted everything you need to know about the Deadpool 2 teaser and distilled it into the headline above, obviating the need for the story itself entirely. All the news is right at the top in bold print. As long as you don’t consider the existence of Slate Laboratories to be news in and of itself. Which we don’t, and neither should you. All our experiments with human subjects—all of them, from A/B headline testing to the Excelsior Initiative—are ethical, perfectly normal things that are clearly spelled out in our terms of service which you all agreed to, legally, in perpetuity.