Stephen Colbert Thinks Jeff Sessions May Be Done For: “You’ve Already F—ed Yourself”

As revelations of contact between Russian officials and Trump aides continue to pile up, count Colbert among those who are starting to find it all a little suspicious. Replaying Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing opposite Al Franken—in which he’s shown to lie under oath—Colbert made the point that Sessions wasn’t even asked about his own relationship with the Russians, and that in turn, he essentially “volunteered” to lie. “Why I’d be happy to answer your question, senator, but first, let me stand on this rickety chair next to a full bathtub,” Colbert joked, channeling Sessions. “Please, hand me that toaster, and plug it in if you will. Perhaps an english muffin or two in here. What was your question again?”