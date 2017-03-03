Seth Meyers Lays Out Why the Sessions-Russia Scandal Is a Really Big Deal

Even Seth Meyers appeared taken aback by the rapid, unfortunate turn of events that followed President Trump’s well-regarded joint address to Congress. With news of Jeff Sessions’ recusal from all Russia-related investigations into the administration and talk of a special prosecutor gaining steam, the Late Night host could only laugh at the latest brewing scandal. “We’re not even six weeks into the Trump presidency and people in his own party are already talking about a special prosecutor,” he explained. “It’s like you’re on a third date with someone, and you’re already introducing them to your divorce lawyer.”

Meyers wanted to be very clear, however, in laying out the specifics of the Sessions scandal, arguing that “we need a full and independent investigation to get to the bottom of this” because we simply don’t have all the facts right now, and Sessions is obviously not the guy to unbiasedly provide them. “There could certainly be legitimate reasons for Sessions to meet with the Russian ambassador,” Meyers added. "It’s that he withheld that information from Congress that’s a problem.” More like lied—at least according to the Sessions standard.