Dave Chappelle’s New Comedy Specials Are Coming to Netflix March 21

In November, Netflix revealed that Dave Chappelle would make his long-awaited return to the realm of TV stand up specials with a three-show deal. The release date for two of those specials has finally been announced, and we've got just a few more weeks to go.

Chappelle joins an increasingly long list of A-list stand up comedians who are bringing their talents to the streaming giant, and based on the voice-over snippets we hear in the new promo, it appears that he'll continue to dissect his favorite topic: race. ("If Martin Luther King had a sneaker deal, we'd still be on the back of the bus," he cracks.) This will be his first televised special since 2005’s Dave Chappelle: For What It's Worth.