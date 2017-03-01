We Finally Get to See Kurt Russell in the New Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Trailer

Marvel continues to ramp up promotion for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, James Gunn’s anticipated sequel, and in the final moments of the latest trailer, the studio finally gave fans what they've long been waiting for: Kurt Russell as Ego, Star-Lord's (Chris Pratt’s) father.

There are some other intriguing reveals here, including a hint that an adversary from the previous film, Nebula (Karen Gillan), might join the side of the Guardians. And per usual, the trailer provides a reminder of what made the original so popular: the deft mix of humor and action, the distinctly compiled soundtrack of ’70s hits (Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” has been a staple for Vol. 2 commercials), and of course the long list of charismatic stars, from Zoe Saldana to Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel.