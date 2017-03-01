The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in March

Photo illustration by Slate, Stills via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.; Twentieth Century Fox; Paramount Pictures; United Artists

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO NOW, and Amazon Prime. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one service. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Mar. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Buena Vista

Must Watch

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Memento (2000)

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)



Good Watch

Coraline (2009) (Mar. 16)

Chicago (2002)

Fire at Sea (AKA Fuocoammare) (2016) (Mar. 21)

Jurassic Park (1993)

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004) (Mar. 26)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Million Dollar Baby (2004) (Mar. 13)

Notes on Blindness (2016) (Mar. 15)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) (Mar. 24)

Nostalgia Watch

Jurassic Park III (2001)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Family Watch

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (2016) (Mar. 14)

Disney’s The BFG (2016) (Mar. 15)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Binge Watch

Greenleaf: Season 1 (Mar. 3)

Better Call Saul: Season 2 (Mar. 27)

Archer: Season 7 (Mar. 28)

The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2 (Mar. 31)

Five Came Back Watch

Know Your Enemy—Japan (1945)

Let There Be Light (1946)

Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)

The Negro Soldier (1944)

San Pietro (1945)

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)

Thunderbolt (1947)

Tunisian Victory (1944)

Camp Watch

The Craft (1996)

If You’re Bored

Angry Birds: Season 2

Deep Run (2015)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1

Epic Drives: Season 2

Friday After Next (2002)

Head 2 Head: Season 2

Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1

Ignition: Season 1

Impossible Dreamers (2017)

Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2

Nacho Libre (2006)

Roadkill: Season 2

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)

Singing with Angels (2016)

Sustainable (2016)

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)

Safe Haven (2013) (Mar. 4)

Señora Acero: Season 3 (Mar. 5)

Hands of Stone (2016) (Mar. 8)

The Waterboy (1998) (Mar. 8)

Thithi (2015) (Mar. 9)

The Boss’ Daughter (2016) (Mar. 10)

Must Love Dogs (2005) (Mar. 13)

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016) (Mar. 17)

Come and Find Me (2016) (Mar. 18)

The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (Mar. 18)

El Reemplazante: Seasons 1-2 (Mar. 20)

Ali & Nino (2016) (Mar. 21)

Another Forever (2016) (Mar. 21)

Evolution (2015) (Mar. 21)

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3 (Mar. 23)

Welcome to New York (2015) (Mar. 23)

Déjà Vu (2006) (Mar. 24)

Spider (2007) (Mar. 24)

The Square (2008) (Mar. 24)

The Student Body (2017) (Mar. 25)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016) (Mar. 25)

Life in Pieces: Season 1 (Mar. 30)

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1 (Mar. 31)

FirstBorn (2016) (Mar. 31)

Rosewood: Season 1 (Mar. 31)

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012) (Mar. 31)

New Original Programming and Exclusive Premieres

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special (Mar. 7)

Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1 (Mar. 10)

Burning Sands (Mar. 10)

Love: Season 2 (Mar. 10)

One More Time: Season 1 (Mar. 10)

Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame (Mar. 14)

Beau Sejour: Season 1 (Mar. 16)

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train (Mar. 17)

Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1 (Mar. 17)

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1 (Mar. 17)

Pandora (Mar. 17)

Samurai Gourmet: Season 1 (Mar. 17)

Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2 (Mar. 24)

Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense (Mar. 24)

Grace and Frankie: Season 3 (Mar. 24)

Ingobernable: Season 1 (Mar. 24)

The Most Hated Woman in America (Mar. 24)

Jo Koy: Live from Seattle (Mar. 28)

13 Reasons Why: Season 1 (Mar. 31)

Bordertown: Season 1 (Mar. 31)

Dinotrux: Season 4 (Mar. 31)

Five Came Back (Mar. 31)

The Discovery (Mar. 31)

Trailer Park Boys: Season 11 (Mar. 31)

HBO

Lionsgate

Must Watch

M*A*S*H (1970)

Good Watch

American Psycho (2000)

The Cider House Rules (1999)

Hairspray (2007)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Nostalgia Watch

Parenthood (1989)

If You’re Bored

American Psycho II: All American Girl (2003)

Bullet to the Head (2013)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Cocoon (1985)

Cocoon The Return (1988)

Dragnet (1987)

End of Days (1999)

The Green Inferno (2013)

Grumpier Old Men (1995)

Grumpy Old Men (1993)

Marley & Me (2008)

The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Powder (1995)

Resident Evil (2002)

The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

The Tuxedo (2002)

Under Siege (1992)

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016 (Mar. 4)

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016 (Mar. 11)

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016 (Mar. 18)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015 (Mar. 19)

Within (2016 (Mar. 22)

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016 (Mar. 25)

New Original Programming

UConn: The March to Madness (Mar. 2)

The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble (Mar. 6)

Jerrod Carmichael: 8 (Mar. 11)

Cries from Syria (Mar. 13)

Animals Season 2 Premiere (Mar. 17)

Rock and a Hard Place (Mar. 27)

“Estrenos en Español”

Madre (AKA Mother) (2016)

El Acompañante (2015) (Mar. 3)

Mi America (2015) (Mar. 10)

Una Noche De Amor (AKA One Night of Love) (2016) (Mar. 17)

Amazon

Madman Entertainment

Good Watch



A Man Called Ove (2016) (Mar. 29)

Chicago (2002)

The Dressmaker (2015) (Mar. 2)

Emma (1996) (Mar. 2)

Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) (Mar. 17)

Gimme Danger (2016) (Mar. 23)

What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

If You’re Bored

Nine Lives (2016)

Anthropoid (2016)

Hannibal (2001)

Hoodwinked! (2005)

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)

The Gambler (2014)

Charlie Bartlett (2008)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

W. (2008) (Mar. 11)

Churchill’s Secret (2016) (Mar. 11)

Orphan Black: Season 4 (Mar. 16)



Amazon Original Series

Annedroids: Season 4 (Mar. 3)

Hand of God: Season 2 (Mar. 10)

You Are Wanted : Season 1 (Mar. 17)

An American Girl Story—Ivy & Julie 1976: Season 3 (Mar. 24)

Hulu

Still from YouTube

Must Watch

Carrie (1976)

Clueless (1995)

Terminator 2: Judgement day (1991)

Good Watch

13 Going on 30 (2004)

A Simple Plan (1998)

The Adventure of Buckaroo Banzai (1984)

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)

Up in the Air (2009)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? (1993)

Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) (Mar. 17)

Family Watch

The Karate Kid (1984)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Nostalgia Watch

The Karate Kid 3 (1989)

The Karate Kid: Part 2 (1986)

Beach Volleyball Watch

Top Gun (1986)

Binge Watch

Steven Universe: Season 3 (Mar. 10)

Angie Tribeca: Season 2 (Mar. 11)

Fargo: Season 2 (Mar. 17)

Archer: Season 7 (Mar. 28)

Camp Watch

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

If You’re Bored

52 Pick Up (1986)

A Company Man (2013)

American Heart (1993)

American Sasquatch Hunters: Bigfoot in America (2013)

Ancient Aliens Origins (2016)

And While We Were Here (2013)

Badges of Fury (2013)

Battle Ground (2013)

The Big Kahuna (2000)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

Cavemen (2014)

Charlie Bartlett (2008)

Commitment (2013)

Confession of Murder (2014)

The Courier (2012)

Curse of the Zodiac (2007)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)

Dead Man’s Bounty (2008)

Doomsday Book (2012)

Dummy (2003)

Eastern Bandits (2014)

Flash Point (2008)

Floating City (2012)

The Fog (2005)

The Four (2012)

The Gambler (2014)

Gang Related (1997)

The Guillotines (2013)

Hannibal (2001)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Kid Cannabis (2014)

King of the Mountain (1981)

The Kings of the Streets (2012)

The Last Tycoon (2012)

Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit (2011)

Little Big Soldier (2010)

Lost in Thailand (2014)

The Man from Nowhere (2010)

Miami Vice (2006)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Mystery Road (2013)

New World (2013)

Ninja Masters (2009)

Not Suitable for Children (2012)

On the Job (2014)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Penelope (2008)

Possums (1998)

Radio Days (1987)

Saving General Yang (2013)

Shaolin (2011)

Slightly Single in LA (2013)

Special ID (2014)

Staying Alive (1983)

The Substitute 2: School’s Out (1998)

The Substitute 3: Winner Takes All (1999)

The Substitute 4: Failure is not an Option (2001)

The Substitute (1996)

The Taking of Pelham 1, 2, 3 (2009)

Tai Chi Hero (2012)

Tai Chi Zero (2012)

The Thieves (2012)

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her (2000)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Days (2013)

War of the Arrows (2011)

The Wrath of Vajra (2013)

Young Detective Dee (2014)

Young Ones (2014) (Mar. 3)

House of D (2004) (Mar. 4)

Food Chains (2014) (Mar. 5)

The Real Housewives of New York City: Season 8 (Mar. 6)

ChickLit (2016) (Mar. 6)

A Gamer’s Life (2016) (Mar. 6)

Uncensored with Michael Ware: Season 1 (Mar. 8)

Burning Blue (2013) (Mar. 9)

Tom Papa: Human Mule (2016) (Mar. 9)

Future Baby (2016) (Mar. 13)

Sheriff Callie’s Wild West: Season 2 (Mar. 15)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997) (Mar. 15)

NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 1 (2016) (Mar. 16)

Counterfeit Cat: Season 1 (Mar. 17)

Mr. Pickles: Season 2 (Mar. 17)

The Truth about Emanuel (2013) (Mar. 17)

Happy Birthday (2016) (Mar. 19)

The Suspect (2013) (Mar. 19)

Fear Inc. (2016) (Mar. 20)

Fear the Walking Dead: Season 2 (Mar. 21)

American Romance (2016) (Mar. 21)

NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 2 (2017) (Mar. 23)

The Powerpuff Girls (2016): Season 1 (Mar. 24)

Love & Vets: Season 1 (Mar. 26)

Skinwalkers (2006) (Mar. 27)

Star vs. The Forces of Evil: Season 2 (Mar. 29)

NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 3 (2017) (Mar. 30)

Dangerous Curves (1988) (Mar. 31)

TV Premieres

La Piloto Series Premiere (Mar. 4)

The Adventures of Dr. Buckeye Bottom Season 1 Premiere (Mar. 5)

Making History Series Premiere (Mar. 6)

Time After Time Series Premiere (Mar. 6)

The Catch Season 2 Premiere (Mar. 10)

Kicking & Screaming Series Premiere (Mar. 10)

Dancing with the Stars Season 24 Premiere (Mar. 21)

The Twins: Happily Ever After Series Premiere (Mar. 21)

Big Cat Week Season 7 Premiere (Mar. 23)

Shots Fired Series Premiere (Mar. 23)

Imaginary Mary Series Premiere (Mar. 30)

Original Programming