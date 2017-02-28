This New Trailer for Alien: Covenant Really Plays Up The Romance

February may be coming to a close, but the season of love is forever, as this new trailer for Alien: Covenant ably demonstrates. Most Alien movies are about a motley crew of working-class space travelers who are thrown together by happenstance, but this time around, Cupid plays a part. “This crew is made up of couples,” Katherine Waterston softly intones over soft-focus shots of Weyland-Yutani employees embracing and holding hands. There are even Terence Malick-style shots of people in love walking through a beautiful field of wheat.

Of course, no love story worth its salt is without conflict, but it’s not entirely clear what the engine behind this one will be. Will one of the crewmembers stray from his or her marriage? Will a misunderstanding grow into a knock-down drag-out fight between a couple who have started taking each other for granted? And who is the tall, dark, mysterious stranger trying to get into Danny McBride’s space ship at the end? We’ll get answers to these questions on May 19, when Alien: Covenant arrives in theaters to steal our hearts away. Vive l’amour!