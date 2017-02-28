Bong Joon-Ho and Tilda Swinton Get Their Spielberg On in the Trailer for Netflix’s Okja

South Korea’s Bong Joon-Ho has been compared to Steven Spielberg in his prime, but it’s been a good ten years since he ventured into classic Spielberg territory. That looks set to change with Okja, whose first trailer reveals that it centers on the friendship between a young girl and a genetically engineered dinosaur-type creature. Said creature appears to be the creation of Tilda Swinton, who exults, “I took nature and science, and I synthesized” before getting made up to share her findings with the world. But the movie’s capsule synopsis suggests that it won’t be long before nature and science find themselves at odds, as a multinational corporation tries to lay claim to the “beast in all of us.”