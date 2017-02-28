Ryan Murphy’s Next Feud Will Be Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Ryan Murphy’s Feud: Bette & Joan won’t premiere until this Sunday, but FX already has the anthology series’ next installment lined up. They announced today that after taking on the truly legendary animus between Bette David and Joan Crawford, Feud will move on to the marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 2018. Charles and Diana aren’t known for feuding so much as unhappiness and scandal, but considering that Murphy’s also making American Crime Story: Katrina, it’s clear we’re not meant to take the titles of his ever-proliferating stable of anthology series too literally.