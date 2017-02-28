Lady Gaga will take Beyoncé’s headline slot at Coachella.

Coachella, which has grown from a two-day festival in 1999 to two identical three-day festivals on two consecutive weekends, will take place on April 14–16, then again on April 21–23. Gaga will perform on the 15th and 22nd; the other headliners are Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar. Beyoncé will return to the festival in 2018, by which point it will probably be a month-long endeavor.