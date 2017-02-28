Lady Gaga Will Take Beyoncé’s Headline Slot at Coachella
Lady Gaga will be headlining the second night of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, taking the slot vacated by Beyoncé when her doctors advised her that performing an enormous concert in the desert wasn’t necessarily the best thing to do when very pregnant with twins. Gaga, fresh off her Super Bowl performance, announced the new lineup on Twitter:
Let's party in the desert! 🌴✌️🎤 pic.twitter.com/2SYOv7TscF— xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) March 1, 2017
Coachella, which has grown from a two-day festival in 1999 to two identical three-day festivals on two consecutive weekends, will take place on April 14–16, then again on April 21–23. Gaga will perform on the 15th and 22nd; the other headliners are Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar. Beyoncé will return to the festival in 2018, by which point it will probably be a month-long endeavor.