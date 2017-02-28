Jon Stewart Chides the Press for Moping About Its “Breakup” With President Trump

Still taken from the video

Heaven knows Donald Trump’s relationship with the media has never really been a healthy one. But in the past few weeks alone, the president has called the press the “enemy” of the American people, repeatedly tweeted about “FAKE NEWS,” and announced he would not be attending the annual White House Correspondents Dinner. On Friday, his administration even blocked news outlets that have been critical of the president, including CNN and the New York Times, from attending a press briefing. If the relationship between Trump and the press was unhealthy before, that qualifies as a full-on breakup—and as with any breakup, the dumpee is in need of some tough love.

Enter Jon Stewart, who delivered a dose of just that on The Late Show on Monday night. Since leaving The Daily Show, Stewart has been busy with his farm and animal sanctuary in New Jersey, but he just couldn’t resist joining Stephen Colbert behind the desk to mock Trump’s bizarre press conferences, including the time the president claimed to be “the least anti-Semitic person that you’ve ever seen in your entire life.” (“You’re not even the least anti-Semitic person in the clip we showed,” noted Stewart, whom Trump once criticized in a tweet that snidely pointed out the then-Daily Show host’s Jewish heritage.) Stewart also made note of how Trump usually reverts to the same verbal tic when he’s lying: “Believe me.” And he uses it a lot.

But Stewart saved his best zingers for the “whining” media. “I heard Donald Trump broke up with you,” he said, addressing the press directly. “Stings a little, doesn’t it? Finally thought you’d met your match—a blabbermouth who’s as thin-skinned and narcissistic as you are. Well good riddance, I say. Kick him to the curb.” Stewart even offered some specific advice for how reporters can get their groove back, too: For one thing, stop obsessing 24/7 over this one asshole. Make a little time to work on yourself. And take up a hobby, advised Stewart. “I recommend journalism.”

“Do you really think the media is gonna take this opportunity for self-reflection to get better at their jobs?” asked Colbert.