NBC Answers Our Prayers, Casts Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho in Live-Action Pilot Drama High

Just a couple of days ago we were clamoring for someone to cast Moana voice actress Auli’i Cravalho in a live-action role, and already our prayers have been answered: Deadline reports that NBC has tapped the 16-year-old for a lead role in the upcoming pilot Drama High. The news follows Cravalho’s incredibly poised Oscars performance with Lin-Manuel Miranda on Sunday, a reminder that she not only has a great voice but that she’s also completely charming.

NBC’s pilot will tell the story of Lou Volpe, a high school drama teacher whose productions transformed the working-class high school where he worked—think Glee meets Friday Night Lights. It’s based on the book Drama High written by one of Volpe’s former students, Michael Sokolove, which is a must-read for theater-lovers as it explores the wide-reaching effects of arts programs in financially struggling Levitttown, PA. The hour-long drama comes from Friday Night Lights producer and showrunner Jason Katims and Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller.

