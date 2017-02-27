New Lorde TV Spot Teases the Release of Her New Single (and Maybe More)

Lorde’s absence since her startling debut album Pure Heroine is going on four years now, but the New Zealand artist is finally teasing her return. In addition to her hyped SNL appearance coming in two weeks and the indication that her new single (“confidential title”) will premiere next week, Lorde took out a New Zealand TV spot implying that some new material might be arriving sooner than we think. While certainly unrevealing—and brief, featuring merely a few seconds of promising new music—it ends by announcing an “NYC” launch this Friday. Might this refer to her new single, or a potential appearance, or—best of all—a surprise album release? Time will tell, but at the very least, it’s becoming clear that Lorde is headed back for the spotlight.