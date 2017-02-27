The Academy Apologizes for 2017’s Best Picture Screw-Up (But Not All Those Other Years)   

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences apologized in a statement on Monday for Sunday night’s Best Picture fiasco, in which La La Land was mistakenly named Best Picture before the award was given to Moonlight. “We apologize to the entire cast and crew of La La Land and Moonlight whose experience was profoundly altered by this error,” they wrote. “To all involved—including our presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, the filmmakers, and our fans watching worldwide—we apologize.”