The Academy Apologizes for 2017’s Best Picture Screw-Up (But Not All Those Other Years)   

The Academy Apologizes for Announcing the Wrong Best Picture of 2016 (But Not All Those Other Years)
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences apologized in a statement on Monday for Sunday night’s Best Picture fiasco, in which La La Land was mistakenly named Best Picture before the award was given to Moonlight. “We apologize to the entire cast and crew of La La Land and Moonlight whose experience was profoundly altered by this error,” they wrote. “To all involved—including our presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, the filmmakers, and our fans watching worldwide—we apologize.”
In ominous news for PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm whose representative botched the envelope handoff, the rest of the statement makes it pretty clear where the blame lies, as far as the Academy is concerned:
PwC has taken full responsibility for the breaches of established protocols that took place during the ceremony. We have spent last night and today investigating the circumstances, and will determine what actions are appropriate going forward.
Although we applaud the Academy’s swift actions in this case, Martin Scorsese has been waiting more than three decades for his investigation and apology: