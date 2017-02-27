Relive the Wildest Moment in Oscar History in Six Agonizing GIFs

Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

After the triumphant La La Land team took the stage at the Oscars to accept the prize for Best Picture, it soon became clear that something was wrong. Something was very wrong. Moonlight actually won Best Picture. And that realization swept over the affected parties in agonizing real time.



You first see it on the La La Land producers’ faces, as they realize the statues they’re holding are not long for this world.

Emma Stone, left, is not sure this is really happening.

Alas, it is really happening. Warren Beatty knows he will not live this down.



Barry Jenkins, director of Moonlight, realizes what's going on.



Meanwhile, Damien Chazelle, director of La La Land, reacts ... about as you'd expect.



For Moonlight fans, Janelle Monae sums it all up.