Relive the Wildest Moment in Oscar History in Six Agonizing GIFs

Feb. 27 2017 2:24 AM

TOPSHOT - 'La La Land' producer Jordan Horowitz (2L) speaks to stage manager Gary Natoli (C), reading the winners card, after 'La La Land' mistakenly won the best picture instead of 'Moonlight' at the 89th Oscars on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

After the triumphant La La Land team took the stage at the Oscars to accept the prize for Best Picture, it soon became clear that something was wrong. Something was very wrong. Moonlight actually won Best Picture. And that realization swept over the affected parties in agonizing real time.

You first see it on the La La Land producers’ faces, as they realize the statues they’re holding are not long for this world.

Producer reax
Emma Stone, left, is not sure this is really happening.

emmastone

Alas, it is really happening. Warren Beatty knows he will not live this down.

warren

Barry Jenkins, director of Moonlight, realizes what's going on.

barry

Meanwhile, Damien Chazelle, director of La La Land, reacts ... about as you'd expect.

damienspotlight

For Moonlight fans, Janelle Monae sums it all up.

janelle

Congratulations to Moonlight! But speaking for everyone: Eeeeeeeeeeesh.

Jessamine Molli is a Slate associate producer.

Izzi Rassouli is a Slate video production assistant.