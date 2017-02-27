What Actually Happened During That Awful Oscar Gaffe? Let’s Review the Tape.

Not every show gets to be its own blooper reel, but Sunday night’s Academy Awards pulled it off, as Warren Beatty mistakenly announced La La Land was the Best Picture winner . (Spoiler: It was really Moonlight.)

Usually, this kind of Oscar screwup happens in darkness—there’s no footage of the hundreds of Academy voters accidentally circling The Greatest Show On Earth on their ballots back in 1952—but this time, the whole thing happened on national television, giving us the rare opportunity to watch the disaster unfold in real time. In the video above, we’ve reviewed and annotated every awkward face, awkward conversation, and awkward hug as the awkwardest moment of Hollywood’s Awkwardest Night unfolded the only way it could: awkwardly. Doing this allows us to better understand exactly how it all went wrong, and pinpoint the precise moment each La La Land producer realizes they didn’t win an Oscar.