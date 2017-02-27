You Can Now Stream John Legend’s Dreamy La La Land Oscars Medley

La La Land won one of its six Academy Awards on Sunday night for the song “City of Stars,” beating out tunes from Moana , Jim: the James Foley Story , Trolls , and … La La Land. (Hey, it is a musical.) John Legend performed both of the Best Song nominees from the Damien Chazelle romance, winner “ City of Stars ” and “ Audition ,” in a dreamy Old Hollywood medley at the ceremony.

Though he has a supporting role in La La Land, Legend doesn’t actually sing either song in the film, so it was a good opportunity to find out how they sounded in the dulcet tones of a professional musician, rather than amateurs Ryan Gosling or Emma Stone. And if you liked Legend’s performance, you’re in luck: You can now stream that medley on Apple Music, Spotify, and more here.