You Can Now Stream John Legend’s Dreamy La La Land Oscars Medley

Feb. 27 2017 4:19 PM

John Legend performs on stage at the 89th Oscars.

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

La La Land won one of its six Academy Awards on Sunday night for the song “City of Stars,” beating out tunes from Moana, Jim: the James Foley Story, Trolls, and … La La Land. (Hey, it is a musical.) John Legend performed both of the Best Song nominees from the Damien Chazelle romance, winner “City of Stars” and “Audition,” in a dreamy Old Hollywood medley at the ceremony.

Though he has a supporting role in La La Land, Legend doesn’t actually sing either song in the film, so it was a good opportunity to find out how they sounded in the dulcet tones of a professional musician, rather than amateurs Ryan Gosling or Emma Stone. And if you liked Legend’s performance, you’re in luck: You can now stream that medley on Apple Music, Spotify, and more here.

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.