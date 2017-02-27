How Slate Responded to Moonlight’s Shocking Best Picture Win
At 12:10 a.m. Easterm Standard Time, the Slate culture team was engaged in a lukewarm Slack conversation about La La Land’s Best Picture victory. At 12:11 a.m., the tone of that conversation changed.
Willa Paskin [12:11 AM]: wait what
Jeffrey Bloomer [12:11 AM]: What
Marissa Martinelli [12:11 AM]: What is happening
David Canfield [12:11 AM]: what
Matthew Dessem [12:11 AM]: Are you kidding me?
Heather Schwedel [12:11 AM]: WHATTTTT
Dan Kois [12:11 AM]: uh whaaaaaat
Willa Paskin [12:11 AM]: holy shit
Dan Kois [12:11 AM]: what
Dan Kois [12:11 AM]: what
Jeffrey Bloomer [12:11 AM]: Holy shit
Dan Kois [12:11 AM]: what
Dan Kois [12:11 AM]: what
Matthew Dessem [12:11 AM]: Wow!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Jeffrey Bloomer [12:11 AM]: omg
Forrest Wickman [12:11 AM]: WHAT
Marissa Martinelli [12:11 AM]: Has this ever happened
Marissa Martinelli [12:11 AM]: Ever
Aisha Harris [12:11 AM]: WAIT
Aisha Harris [12:11 AM]: WTF
David Canfield [12:11 AM]: oh
Jacob Brogan [12:11 AM]: Wtf
David Canfield [12:11 AM]: my
David Canfield [12:11 AM]: god
Heather Schwedel [12:11 AM]: WTF
Jacob Brogan [12:11 AM]: Wtf
Willa Paskin [12:11 AM]: oh no
Forrest Wickman [12:11 AM]: HOLY SHIT
Jacob Brogan [12:11 AM]: What
Allison Benedikt [12:11 AM]: !!
Aisha Harris [12:11 AM]: HOLY FUCK