Here’s the Order in Which the Oscars Will Be Awarded Tonight

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The official order of presentation of the 2017 Oscars. Supporting Actor first, then Costume Design. Screenplays at the end. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yfDA0L3Tfl — AwardsWatch (@awards_watch) February 26, 2017

If you're a Moonlight fan, don't be late for your friends’ Oscar party; the film’s best chance for an award (barring an exciting upset) comes early in this year’s telecast. Best Supporting Actor, for which Mahershala Ali is a front-runner, will be the first award given out at Sunday night's Oscar ceremony, followed by a stretch of craft and tech awards, the documentary prize, and Best Supporting Actress.

Notably, the academy is avoiding last year’s mid-telecast tech/craft pile-up, which led to a delightful stretch of Mad Max: Fury Road speeches in Australian accents but caused everyone at your Oscar party to stop paying attention. Instead those awards are scattered through the telecast, interspersed with animation, the shorts, and music.

Advertisement

