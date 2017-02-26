Jimmy Kimmel Paid Tribute to Lackluster, Overrated Meryl Streep in His Oscars Opening Monologue

Amidst the political turmoil, Kimmel opted to keep his (predictable) digs at President Trump spare but pointed—”Remember last year when people thought the Oscars were racist?”—and instead turned to the films and artists being recognized. It didn’t take long for him to get to an inevitable bit about fake archnemesis Matt Damon started, knocking him for passing the principal role in Manchester by the Sea over with little to show for it. (Except maybe his worst performance ever.) And he made not one, not two, but three jokes about Academy members not bothering to watch the nominated movies—citing Elle, Moonlight, and Captain Fantastic.