Jimmy Kimmel Paid Tribute to Lackluster, Overrated Meryl Streep in His Oscars Opening Monologue
“Black people saved NASA and white people saved jazz,” Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel quipped in his opening monologue. “That’s what I call progress.”
Amidst the political turmoil, Kimmel opted to keep his (predictable) digs at President Trump spare but pointed—”Remember last year when people thought the Oscars were racist?”—and instead turned to the films and artists being recognized. It didn’t take long for him to get to an inevitable bit about fake archnemesis Matt Damon started, knocking him for passing the principal role in Manchester by the Sea over with little to show for it. (Except maybe his worst performance ever.) And he made not one, not two, but three jokes about Academy members not bothering to watch the nominated movies—citing Elle, Moonlight, and Captain Fantastic.
Kimmel dedicated the bulk of his showcase, however, to adding fuel to the fire of Trump's Meryl Streep hatred. “From her mediocre early work in The Deer Hunter and Out of Africa to her underwhelming performances in Kramer Versus Kramer and Sophie’s Choice,” Kimmel began, “Meryl Streep has phoned it in for over 50 years in her lackluster career.” He then asked for the audience in the Dolby theater to give the “highly overrated” Streep an “undeserved” standing ovation—to which they did, quite enthusiastically.