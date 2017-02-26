Sound Mixer’s Oscar Nomination Revoked For Breaking Academy Campaign Rules
When will Hollywood stop spitting on the forgotten warriors of Michael Bay’s 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi? Variety reports that the latest casualty to left coast political correctness is sound mixer Greg P. Russell, who, along with his brothers-in-arms Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush, and Mac Ruth, is nominated for an Academy Award for his courageous sound mixing on the film. Or at least he was nominated, before those lefty loons at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided that Russell’s self-starting campaign for the award violated their precious regulations. According to a press release the Academy sent their lapdogs in the liberal media:
The decision was prompted by the discovery that Russell had called his fellow members of the Sound Branch during the nominations phase to make them aware of his work on the film, in direct violation of a campaign regulation that prohibits telephone lobbying.
Campaign regulations? When the fate of 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi is at stake? It’s easy for Hollyweirdos to blather about the rules from their safe, expensive neighborhoods back home. But the real heroes are people like Greg P. Russell, manning the wall, mixing the sounds of freedom even while they’re hamstrung by the Academy’s regulatory state and its cowardly officials. The film’s other sound mixers remain eligible for the award, but no one is being named to take Russell’s slot. This is going to require a lot of congressional hearings.