Sound Mixer’s Oscar Nomination Revoked For Breaking Academy Campaign Rules

When will Hollywood stop spitting on the forgotten warriors of Michael Bay’s 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi? Variety reports that the latest casualty to left coast political correctness is sound mixer Greg P. Russell, who, along with his brothers-in-arms Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush, and Mac Ruth, is nominated for an Academy Award for his courageous sound mixing on the film. Or at least he was nominated, before those lefty loons at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided that Russell’s self-starting campaign for the award violated their precious regulations. According to a press release the Academy sent their lapdogs in the liberal media: