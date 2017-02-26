Listen to These Wicky-Wicky-Wild Will Smith-Style End Credit Raps for Oscar Nominees

IMDb/Warner Bros.

When the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2000, our great age of disappointment began. First, the Y2K bug failed to send us all back to medieval times, then the Bush administration came along, and then to top it all off, the artistic renaissance we were waiting for never materialized. I’m speaking, of course, of the Willennium, the 1,000 year reign of Will Smith over all the arts and sciences that the 1990s promised but never delivered. Think about it—when’s the last time you were sure your definition of summer madness was up to date?

Although lexicographers bear Smith a particular grudge for abandoning them, for the rest of us, his absence is most painful during the closing credits of movies. Masterpieces like Men In Black and Wild Wild West were defined by Smith’s plot-summarizing rhymes—but all this century can deliver are wan imitations like “Black Suits Comin’ (Nod Ya Head),” “Happyness (Pursue Ya Goals),” and “Bagger Vance’s Magic Dances.” But on Saturday, TV writer Demi Adejuyigbe (@electrolemon on Twitter) tried to usher in the Willennium all on his own, writing and performing Will Smith end credit raps for Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, and Moonlight. Here’s how Arrival should have ended:

oh wow, I didn't know Will Smith was still rapping, or that he did the credits rap for Arrival. wonder why this didn't get nominated #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RxTYNk28MK — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) February 26, 2017

Advertisement



Here’s Hacksaw Ridge:

wow, Will Smith's rap career was under the radar last year. Who knew he did the credits rap for Hacksaw Ridge. He wasn't even in it. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/c2G3z1Br0z — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) February 26, 2017

And here’s the end credit rap for Moonlight, with the best Will Smith lyric Will Smith never wrote (“It felt like that was me, but I can’t relate, because I’m super duper wealthy and incredibly straight.”):

does anybody know if Will Smith is gonna perform one of his credits raps at the #Oscars this year? I hope it's the one he did for Moonlight pic.twitter.com/xXsEbrlGdx — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) February 26, 2017

Finally, although it’s hard to listen to these days without tearing up, here’s “A Nightmare On My Street,” the song that first promised us that we could one day experience every film—whether Will Smith was in it or not—through the clarifying lens of Will Smith lyrics: