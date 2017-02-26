Watch the Hamilton Cast Move Oscar Nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda to Tears With a Surprise Moana Mashup
The "Schuyler Sisters"/"How Far I'll Go" mashup. pic.twitter.com/sk6HTJhc2w— Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) February 26, 2017
The Academy Awards haven’t even started yet, and Best Song nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda is already crying. While walking the red carpet with mother Luz Towns-Miranda, the Hamilton creator got a surprise from the show’s Broadway cast: a video of the Schuyler sisters (Lexi Lawson, Mandy Gonzalez, Alysha Deslorieux) and John Laurens (Jordan Fisher) singing a Moana-Hamilton mashup including lyrics from “You’re Welcome,” “The Schuyler Sisters,” and the Oscar-nominated “How Far I’ll Go.”
Miranda will perform that song with Moana’s Auli'i Cravalho later tonight, but the real question is just how far Miranda will go—he’s one Oscar win away from achieving EGOT status.
