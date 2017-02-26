Watch the Hamilton Cast Move Oscar Nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda to Tears With a Surprise Moana Mashup

The Academy Awards haven’t even started yet, and Best Song nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda is already crying. While walking the red carpet with mother Luz Towns-Miranda, the Hamilton creator got a surprise from the show’s Broadway cast: a video of the Schuyler sisters (Lexi Lawson, Mandy Gonzalez, Alysha Deslorieux) and John Laurens (Jordan Fisher) singing a Moana-Hamilton mashup including lyrics from “You’re Welcome,” “The Schuyler Sisters,” and the Oscar-nominated “How Far I’ll Go.”