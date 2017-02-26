 Chance the Rapper buys out a theater to show Get Out for free.

Chance the Rapper Liked Get Out So Much He’s Treating Chicago to Free Screenings

Chance the Rapper Liked Get Out So Much He’s Treating Chicago to Free Screenings

Slate
Brow Beat
Brow Beat
Slate's Culture Blog
Feb. 26 2017 6:39 PM

Chance the Rapper Liked Get Out So Much He’s Treating Chicago to Free Screenings

635003866-chance-the-rapper-performs-onstage-during-the-59th
Chance the Rapper requests the pleasure of your company.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Celebrities—they’re just like us! Sometimes when they see movies they like, they tweet about them. Like this effusive tweet from Chance the Rapper about Jordan Peele’s feature debut Get Out:

Celebrities—they’re actually not all that much like us, because they’re really, really rich! Sometimes when they see movies they like, they buy out the entire theater, every seat, every showing, and invite anyone who wants to come see it for free. Like these effusive tweets from Chance the Rapper about Jordon Peele’s feature debut Get Out:

Advertisement

That’s the Chatham 14 in Chicago, which has upcoming screenings of Get Out Sunday night at 8:00, 10:30, and 11:15. So if you’re in the area, why not let Chance the Rapper take you to the movies? If you’re busy, feel free to tell your grandkids about the time Chance the Rapper asked you to the movies and you had to let him down easy.