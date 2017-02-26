Chance the Rapper Liked Get Out So Much He’s Treating Chicago to Free Screenings
Celebrities—they’re just like us! Sometimes when they see movies they like, they tweet about them. Like this effusive tweet from Chance the Rapper about Jordan Peele’s feature debut Get Out:
DID I NOT TELL YALL #GETOUT WAS INCREDIBLE!! BEST FILM ACROSS ANY GENRE IN AWHILE GO SEE IT TODAY! Cc: @LilRel4 @JordanPeele— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017
I bought all the tickets to #GetOut at Chatham Theatre on 87th Just pull up with ID and enjoy the movie.— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017
All day guys, come thru! Bring whoever, it's free I just want you to see it on 87th. There's a few more showings today! #GetOut https://t.co/On2NxUopuy— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017
That’s the Chatham 14 in Chicago, which has upcoming screenings of Get Out Sunday night at 8:00, 10:30, and 11:15. So if you’re in the area, why not let Chance the Rapper take you to the movies? If you’re busy, feel free to tell your grandkids about the time Chance the Rapper asked you to the movies and you had to let him down easy.