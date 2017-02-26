Chance the Rapper Liked Get Out So Much He’s Treating Chicago to Free Screenings

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Celebrities—they’re just like us! Sometimes when they see movies they like, they tweet about them. Like this effusive tweet from Chance the Rapper about Jordan Peele’s feature debut Get Out:

DID I NOT TELL YALL #GETOUT WAS INCREDIBLE!! BEST FILM ACROSS ANY GENRE IN AWHILE GO SEE IT TODAY! Cc: @LilRel4 @JordanPeele — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017

Celebrities—they’re actually not all that much like us, because they’re really, really rich! Sometimes when they see movies they like, they buy out the entire theater, every seat, every showing, and invite anyone who wants to come see it for free. Like these effusive tweets from Chance the Rapper about Jordon Peele’s feature debut Get Out:

I bought all the tickets to #GetOut at Chatham Theatre on 87th Just pull up with ID and enjoy the movie. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017

All day guys, come thru! Bring whoever, it's free I just want you to see it on 87th. There's a few more showings today! #GetOut https://t.co/On2NxUopuy — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017

