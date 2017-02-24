Colbert Rips Trump’s Reversal on Trans Rights, Asks How Betsy DeVos Can “Sleep at Night”

Stephen Colbert opened Thursday’s Late Show by explaining that we probably should have expected President Trump’s rollback of transgender rights—and not just because he’s proven to be a serial liar. “If there’s one thing Trump is famous for,” Colbert began, “it’s telling people where to pee.”

Colbert really dug into the Trump Administration’s latest assault on civil rights, which was covered up by Press Secretary Sean Spicer with the “cowardly” state’s rights defense, to use the Late Show host’s description. Specifically, he honed in on the reported debate between Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Sources indicated that the former—described as “strongly opposing” LGBTQ rights, which is pretty strange for the head of the Justice Department—aggressively pushed the measure while DeVos recognized the harm it would do to transgender students (or, less charitably, wanted to establish some daylight between her and a potentially controversial decision). In the end, faced with the prospect of losing her job, she caved.

“Betsy DeVos knew it would harm children and did it anyway to save her job,” as Colbert angrily summed it up. “How does she sleep at night? I’ll let the states decide.”