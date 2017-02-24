Listen to Calvin Harris’ Soothing New Song “Slide,” Featuring Frank Ocean and Migos

Calvin Harris has been teasing his collaboration with Frank Ocean all week, and it’s finally arrived in the form of “Slide,” a seductive new song also featuring Migos. Harris had confirmed the collaboration on Tuesday by providing a list of credits—complete with the description “Frank Ocean appears courtesy of Frank Ocean,” confirming his unsigned status—as well as the single’s cover art, which depicts a still, sunny California day.

For Ocean, this is his first output since last year’s Endless and Blonde albums, and he contributes the sultry hook “Do you slide on all your nights like this?/ Do you try on all your nights like this?” (He’s also a co-writer alongside Harris and Migos’ members Quavo and Offset.) The song itself is a light, calming ride, the perfectly soothing (not to mention star-studded) listen as we head into the weekend.