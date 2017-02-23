Seth Meyers Explains What Trump’s Proposed Mexican Border Wall Has in Common With The Wizard of Oz

Still taken from the video

Remember those gleefully xenophobic chants of “Build the wall” that seemed to follow Donald Trump to every campaign rally? Well, they're not a thing of the past. Late Night's Seth Meyers used his Closer Look segment on Wednesday night to examine the latest unsavory developments in Trump’s immigration policies, including his dedication to fulfilling that beloved campaign promise to build a wall along the Mexican border.

After explaining that immigrants are actually less likely to be criminals and that more Mexicans are actually leaving the U.S. than entering it, Meyers chronicled the president’s continued struggle to find a contractor for his wildly impractical pet project. (Trump is apparently so desperate he’s resorted to sending “Man seeks wall builder” emails in all caps.) Meyers also noted that even some Republicans are still directly contradicting Trump’s own statements about the wall, with the Homeland Security chief admitting parts of it will be transparent and others still saying it won’t literally be a wall but a metaphor for Trump’s crackdown on immigration.

“So the wall is see-through but impenetrable. An analogy but also real,” said Meyers, pointing out the obvious contradictions at play. But it doesn’t really matter, because it turns out the wall can be anything you want it to be. “Don’t you see, Dorothy? The wall was inside you all along! You’re the wall! We’re all the wall!”