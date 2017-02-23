The Already Retro La La Land Is Even More Old School as an 8-Bit Video Game
La La Land is more than just a revival of the old-school Hollywood musical: It’s is all about making the hard choices that will ultimately determine your destiny. That’s probably why it garnered 14 Oscar nominations, but more importantly, it's also what makes it a perfect candidate for a role-playing game. Cinefix must have thought so too, since it gave Sebastian and Mia’s romance the 8-bit video game treatment.
The video imagines the musical as an RPG in which you dance your way into the stars, play the keyboard (Guitar Hero–style), and make difficult career choices that will alter the trajectory of your future. It’ll all be worth it, though, when you finally sell out and become a jazz-pop sensation: “Congratulations! You swallowed your pride!”
