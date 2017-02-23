Beyoncé and Her Twins Will Not Headline Coachella After All
Beyoncé can do almost anything, but headlining the Coachella Music Festival while in the advanced stages of pregnancy is a big ask even for her. The singer-goddess announced today via a statement to the Associated Press from her management company, Parkwood Entertainment, that she would not be headlining Coachella as previously announced, and would make up the date at next year’s festival.
The statement provided to the AP reads:
Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.
Advertisement
Coachella, which is produced by Goldenvoice, will go on as scheduled with previously announced headliners Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar. There is no word as yet on how or if Coachella plans to replace Beyoncé.