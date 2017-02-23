From Bottles of Vodka to Buckets of Bones, Colbert Walks Us Through Republican Health Care
It’s not clear what, if anything, Republicans plan to replace Obamacare with, but it may not matter, as Stephen Colbert demonstrates in this PSA from The Late Show. It turns out there are plenty of home remedies that can help out as we all take control of our health care decisions and let the wisdom of the marketplace determine how, or if, we treat our various ailments. For instance, did you know back pain can be cured with ice and a bottle of vodka? Open wounds: also vodka! Broken bones? Well, that’s gonna require some grave robbing.
It’s a great look at the bright future ahead of all of us, and should slow down the torrent of angry constituents who have been terrorizing our poor Republican representatives as they work to free us from the totalitarian, un-American idea that health care is something we all deserve, being mortal. I mean, on a moral level, that argument might have some weight, but doing anything about it would cost rich people a little money, so mister, you can forget it. Plus, have you heard about vodka?