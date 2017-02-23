From Bottles of Vodka to Buckets of Bones, Colbert Walks Us Through Republican Health Care

It’s not clear what, if anything, Republicans plan to replace Obamacare with, but it may not matter, as Stephen Colbert demonstrates in this PSA from The Late Show. It turns out there are plenty of home remedies that can help out as we all take control of our health care decisions and let the wisdom of the marketplace determine how, or if, we treat our various ailments. For instance, did you know back pain can be cured with ice and a bottle of vodka? Open wounds: also vodka! Broken bones? Well, that’s gonna require some grave robbing.