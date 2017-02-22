Netflix Will Premiere Two Louis C.K. Stand-Up Specials
Louis C.K. is taking his stand-up talents to Netflix. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the Emmy-winning comic will film two sets for the streaming service, with the first entitled 2017 and slated for an April 4 premiere. (No details have been revealed about the second special.)
“Louis has been one of the most innovative comedy voices in this new era of stand-up. He has also been a thought leader in the business of comedy,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “We have marveled at his creativity and his ability to invent comedically and commercially, and are thrilled that he is bringing his newest specials to Netflix.”
The move is the latest major acquisition for Netflix, which is quickly emerging as a leading player in the stand-up space alongside HBO, Showtime, and Comedy Central. Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock recently signed massive deals—with the latter netting a record $20 million for a pair of stand-up sets—and other big names set to film specials for the outlet include Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, and Sarah Silverman. It’s also a first for C.K.: His series Better Things and Louie—in addition to his most recent stand-up special Live at the Comedy Store—have debuted on FX, and he recently sold streaming rights for his self-funded online series Horace and Pete to Hulu.