Netflix Will Premiere Two Louis C.K. Stand-Up Specials

Still from YouTube

Louis C.K. is taking his stand-up talents to Netflix. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the Emmy-winning comic will film two sets for the streaming service, with the first entitled 2017 and slated for an April 4 premiere. (No details have been revealed about the second special.)

“Louis has been one of the most innovative comedy voices in this new era of stand-up. He has also been a thought leader in the business of comedy,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “We have marveled at his creativity and his ability to invent comedically and commercially, and are thrilled that he is bringing his newest specials to Netflix.”

