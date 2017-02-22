The Honest Trailer for the Oscars Imagines What Trump Would Tweet About the Best Picture Nominees

Still taken from the video

It’s almost that time of year again, when west coast elites with unpronounceable names compete for Hollywood’s highest honor and trick us all into watching. With nine Best Picture nominees at this year’s Academy Awards, it can be hard to keep track of them all, which is why the team at Screen Junkies took them on collectively in their latest Honest Trailer.

Will Manchesta by the Feckin’ Sea, whose hot-headed main character isn't too much of a stretch for Casey Affleck, take the night’s top honor? What about Hidden Figures, which made a special effort to appease white guilt by having Kevin Costner take a sledgehammer to segregation? Surely not Hell or High Water, “a film that’s so entertaining, straightforward, and unpretentious that it has no chance of actually winning Best Picture.”

