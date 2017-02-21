With Castle Rock, Hulu Gives Stephen King the Cinematic Universe Treatment

Hulu

So it’s come to this: a trailer for a cinematic universe (even one on television) that consists entirely of diagrams of the links between different intellectual properties. True, Stephen King has been linking his novels into one semi-coherent multiverse for decades, even writing an entire series about the elaborate metaphysics that link his fictional universes. Still, even if this teaser for Hulu’s J.J. Abrams production Castle Rock seems like a natural next step from “Oh my God, Spider-Man is in Captain America: Civil War” marketing, there’s something to be said for giving the audience some idea of what the show might be like, instead of what is essentially a list of elements from Stephen King novels and short stories that might appear on it.

Or they might not! While most of the words and phrases in the teaser come from works that are set in or directly related to King’s fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine, some of the connections aren’t so obvious. Although there are other characters who have distant ties to the town (a few people are mentioned doing time at Shawshank State Prison, for example) here’s the only place Castle Rock is directly mentioned in It:

“It can’t be!” Beverly cried. “I would have read about it in the paper … seen it on the news! When that crazy cop killed all those women in Castle Rock, Maine … and those children that were murdered in Atlanta …”

